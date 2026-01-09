Passengers spend 'long and boring' night stuck on ferry after ramp broke down

Two hundred passengers on the Bluebridge ferry were unable to disembark. Photo: supplied

A problem with a Bluebridge ferry has left passengers stranded, with some spending the night berthed in Wellington harbour.

The Connemara 8.30pm sailing from Wellington to Picton had to return to Wellington shortly after departure following the discovery of a fault with the ramp.

StraitNZ Bluebridge spokesperson Will Dady said crew were working with specialist crane operators to lower the ramp which was taking time, resulting in passengers and freight remaining on the vessel overnight.

"We're doing everything we can to make the 200 passengers onboard as comfortable as possible accommodating them in cabins as available and serving refreshments, but we acknowledge that it is a huge inconvenience for everyone."

An RNZ reporter at the scene said the ramp was down by 10am, with vehicles due to come off shortly.

The Connemara also lost power during a sailing in September 2024 due to contaminated fuel, leaving it drifting for more than two hours and needing a rescue from tug boats.

He said Bluebridge apologised "unreservedly" to everyone affected and will work with each passenger to refund and reschedule.

"We are also adding an additional sailing of the Livia this evening to accommodate these passengers," he said.

Dady said the company was extremely disappointed to have experienced a mechanical issue during peak travel period and was working as quickly as possible to get up and running again.

"Unfortunately there is a flow on effect of having to cancel sailings at this time of year but we want our customers to know we are doing everything we can to get them across the Strait as soon as possible."

'Boring' night on vessel

Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

Petra Clarke told RNZ it had been a "long and boring" night onboard.

She said passengers were told at check-in that there was a problem but it could be fixed, only to be told once the ferry had left the harbour that there was problem with the ramp and it had to turn back.

"We got out just into open water, and the boat kind of stopped and they sort of seemed to be turning in lots of different directions. And then eventually they said yeah, there's a problem with the ramp, or the winch that operates the ramp, we're going to have to go back into Wellington to try and fix it, which was weird because I don't know why they would be testing the ramp and the winch in open water."

Clarke said there were eight cabins available for people onboard, so most were sleeping in the kitchen or on a recliner.

"But nobody got much sleep, because we kept getting announcements every couple of hours telling us about a lack of progress," she said.

"Nobody was able to go down to their cars to get stuff, so you know, kind of slept in shorts and it was pretty cold. And people who had dogs couldn't go down and see their dogs until the morning either."

She praised the staff on board, who put on a free breakfast for passengers, and was relieved there would be an extra sailing on the Livia at 2am on Saturday to accommodate the backlog.

Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

Greg Brunton was supposed to be on the Friday afternoon sailing out of Picton, but received an email at 1am saying that the sailing was cancelled.

Brunton, who is travelling in his RV, said he was unable to get a booking until next month.

"I was told that this is, basically the short of it, not their problem. Their responsibility ends at advising us that the ferry has now been cancelled, and it's now my responsibility to find my next way home, essentially stranding us."

Brunton was travelling with a guest visiting from the United States, who had flights to catch. He said they could drive down to Christchurch and fly out, but that still left the question of what to do with the RV.

"I am essentially in the middle of transit in an unfamiliar place, with unfamiliar accommodation, and their solution is basically to say 'not our problem' and deal with it for a month. No one would come down here willingly, not knowing their time of return."