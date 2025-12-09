Black Caps' skipper backs NZ T20 franchise league

New Zealand test captain Tom Latham. Photo: Getty Images

Black Caps' Test captain Tom Latham says a proposed T20 franchise league in New Zealand is a great initiative and would boost the standard of cricket in Aotearoa.

The Black Caps are preparing to face the West Indies in the second Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve, starting on Wednesday.

The official launch of the 2025-26 season of Super Smash took place in Christchurch on Tuesday but the future of the T20 domestic competition is up in the air.

RNZ understands a bid by a private consortium to establish a new T20 competition has led to a power struggle over the future shape of the domestic game.

On Friday, NZ Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink stood down from day-to-day duties at the national body amid an ongoing fight for his survival.

Weenink faced allegations of working to "actively undermine" the private consortium bid - a proposal supported by all six major associations and the NZ Cricket Players' Association (NZCPA).

However, several senior cricket figures told RNZ while a proposed private Twenty20 franchise league has been a flashpoint for tensions, the crisis runs far deeper.

NZ Cricket said the organisation was "considering the merits of the NZ20 proposal", along with other options, as part of broader work looking at the future of domestic T20 cricket in New Zealand.

While Latham has represented New Zealand across all formats, he's best known as a mainstay of the Test side and considered a titan of international cricket's top order in the Test arena.

Latham, who has not played any franchise cricket, said NZ20 would be a great move.

"You look at the way cricket's moving around the world where I think we're the only Test playing nation that doesn't have a franchise competition but I think what it will bring to cricket here in New Zealand will be hugely beneficial," Latham said.

"Super Smash has produced great cricketers for us up to this point but I think being able to push the game forward here in New Zealand, I think it will only do great things. I would love to see it happen and I'm sure you talk to a lot of the players, will be in the same camp and a lot of the guys have played franchise cricket around the world."

Latham said the presence of international players in a New Zealand competition would boost the standard of cricket here.

" ...Being able to mix with overseas players that have had great international careers ... to learn off the likes of those sort of guys would be hugely beneficial not only to the guys that play cricket for New Zealand but also to the younger generation coming through here."

Latham said the shorter format of franchise cricket was also appealing to players.

"You're there for four or five weeks or whatever it is ... you talk to a lot of guys that play franchise cricket around the world ... they have a lot of fun, they learn a lot of from different players and playing in different conditions so I think it's a great initiative and hopefully one that can get off the ground."

Among the options being considered by NZ Cricket is exploring ways to monetise the existing Super Smash competition, or entering New Zealand teams in Australia's men's and women's Big Bash competitions.

But Latham said his preference was firmly on creating a New Zealand based league.

"I would much rather see us have our own competition here where we are using all of our talent as best we can to boost cricket here in New Zealand and I think it's a really good opportunity to do that."

The independent assessment of the options was expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, Tom Blundell has been ruled out of the second Test against the West Indies. Blundell, who is coming back from a hamstring injury, was always an outside chance for the Wellington Test.

Canterbury's Mitchell Hay is set to be the first wicket-keeper to make a Test debut for New Zealand since 2017.

Two other potential debutants in Kristian Clarke and Michael Rae have been named in the 14-man squad for the second test.

The Black Caps will be bolstered by the return of Glenn Phillips, who has recovered from a groin injury.

Phillips played the first two Plunket Shield fixtures for Otago, scoring 130 runs at an average of 43, and taking nine wickets at an average of 33.

"I'm sure everyone's seen he's been lifting the house down from a strength point of view and he's ready to go. He obviously joined us for the last couple of days down at Hagley. It's great to see him back in the squad, he's such an important member for not only this Test group but the white ball formats as well. To see him back running around doing his thing I'm sure he's ready to get stuck in," Latham said.

Kyle Jamieson is continuing his red-ball return-to-play plan, playing the recent Plunket Shield match for Canterbury and will continue to work closely with coaching staff on his return.

A playing XI will be announced at the toss at 10.30am on day one of the second Test.

The first Test in Christchurch ended in a draw after a spirited fight back from the West Indies.