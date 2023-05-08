'Kia ora': UK cop's cheeky coronation message

TV1's Europe correspondent Mei Heron is joined by a local police officer who's on a mission. Photo: TVNZ Breakfast

TV1′s Europe correspondent Mei Heron was joined by a random guest as she conducted a live cross from Windsor this morning where she’s been covering King Charles’ coronation.

Speaking to Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson live, she was interrupted by a local police officer who had a cheeky quip for New Zealand viewers.

“Yesterday was about the pomp and the pageantry,” Heron begins telling Clarkson. “Today has been about people getting together, having a bit of a party ...” she says as a local police officer strolls slowly across the back of the shot.

She turns to the officer and says, “Oh, hello. Do you have something you want to say to us?”

“Ah, kia ora. Blow on the pie,” he says, pointing a finger at the camera as the cast of Breakfast hosts can be heard hooting with laughter back home on the couch in New Zealand.

Heron goes on to reveal the stunt “has been a little bit orchestrated”.

“This is James, I met him earlier, he is on a mission. What is your mission James?”

The officer tells Heron, “I just wanted to try and get on as many foreign news channels as I could today.”

Asked to list his successes so far, he says, “I’ve managed to get on German, Spanish, Italian, Danish, Australian and now New Zealand.”

Heron gives him a pat on the arm before saying, “I’ll let him get back to his work, thanks James.”