Is creating a Christchurch Unitary Council a good idea?

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger says the city council has concerns about the potential amalgamation of councils in the region.

The Government announced plans last week to replace elected regional councillors with mayoral-led panels. Under the plans, district and city mayors would form a Combined Territories Board (CTB) to govern regional council functions and design a reorganisation plan within two years of being established.

Mauger said the council supports the Government’s intention to simplify local government, reduce duplication, and strengthen regional performance.

"Canterbury needs a more integrated and efficient system capable of delivering long-term environmental, economic, and community outcomes," Mauger said.

"We believe it is the right time to be having this conversation and Christchurch is fully committed to engaging in it."

However, Mauger said the council has concerns about the proposed transitional Combined Territories Board (CTB) and the type of Regional Reorganisation Plan that such a transitional structure is likely to produce.

"There is a risk that the CTB will generate a negotiated compromise shaped by the immediate interests, constraints, and political dynamics of existing councils – rather than an evidence-based proposal that delivers the best long-term solutions for our communities and ratepayers.

"Our city carries the economic, infrastructural, and population responsibilities of New Zealand’s second-largest urban centre and the South Island’s metropolitan anchor.

"We require a governance pathway capable of making decisions at pace and at scale to support the people who live and work across our city every day."

The Government has recommended the city council consider two credible governance options:

A Christchurch Unitary Council: integrating territorial and regional functions into one accountable authority. A Greater Christchurch Metropolitan Model: establishing Christchurch, Selwyn, and Waimakariri as a single metropolitan authority.

"These options would enable integrated planning across transport, water, land use, climate, and environmental management, while providing greater accountability, efficiency and clarity in service delivery, and enable more coherent long-term investment.

“With both urban and rural communities contributing to Canterbury’s identity and economy, future governance arrangements must recognise that urban and rural communities often face different challenges and priorities,” Mayor Mauger said.

Wellington Mayor Andrew Little says it is more likely his region's councils will become a super-city following the reforms announced by the Government.

Little said the reforms are another step towards Wellington, Greater Wellington, Porirua, Lower Hutt and Upper Hutt councils merging into one.

"I think the intention of this particular part of the reform - the whole thing about regional councils - is about putting further pressure on councils to think about amalgamation. So yes, I think that will happen."

While he said he doesn't want to predict it definitively, a combined Wellington council was "more likely than not" to form as other services, like water, were shared.

"I think many of us would still say there needs to be a level of public support required before you go down that path, but I think we are heading that way."

Under the Government's proposals, regional councillors are gone by mid-2027, replaced by city and district mayors who will take over their responsibilities for the environment, transport and emergency planning on Combined Territory Boards.

The boards must then develop a regional strategy for how they will work together in the long term, including potentially amalgamating some councils, or setting up agencies to take over transport.

These plans will require consultation with local communities, iwi, and other stakeholders.

With RNZ