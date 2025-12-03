Massive Canterbury pig farm for sale

Piglets roam in free-range paddocks with their mothers at North Canterbury’s Patoa Farms until they are weaned at three to four weeks. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

The nation’s largest pig farm is being sold after being developed into a major North Canterbury employer and business by a family over 25-plus years.

Close to 100,000 pigs are raised each year at Patoa Farms, a nearly 900-hectare operation near Hawarden.

The business owned by the Sterne family is a large employer for the surrounding community, retaining more than 50 staff and contributing about $4 million in wages to the local economy.

First converted in 1998, the property has grown into a free-farmed pig operation of 5000 breeding sows producing finished pigs under an ethical and environmental model.

Steve Sterne initially bought a large block of land bordering the Hurunui River with co-founder Jens Ravn and continued the farm operation after Mr Ravn moved on to sheep farming in 2013.

More recently, he has stepped back, putting in a management team for daily operations, while he and daughter Holly Davies oversee the large complex.

Mr Sterne said they were nearing the end of their time in the pig industry as he wanted to retire and had done his "stint".

His daughter was now more focused on family with a second child on the way, he said.

"It’s probably the end of an era."

Breeding herd manager Tjaart Grove said the family had made a hugh contribution to the pig industry.

"They have really contributed a lot in terms of serving on national bodies and just the way they have been involved with the industry in big contracts and leading a lot of charges. They have been titans of the industry."

He said the idea was to sell Patoa as a going concern and continuing the operation as it was would be the ideal

situation.

Colliers is offering the property for sale by deadline closing on January 28.

Patoa Farms’ assets are being sold with breeding stock, plant and equipment within the fully enclosed farming system included in the sale.

Property details in the listing suggested its prime farming location offered future options for land use with reliable irrigation and stock water supply across the full farming area.