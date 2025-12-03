At least one injured after tornado hits campground

Photo: File image / RNZ / Connor Diver

Fire crews have rushed to a New Zealand campground after reports a tornado went through it and overturned a caravan.

Emergency services were called to Dudding Lake in rural Manawatū at 12.36pm on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said a fire truck was at the scene alongside ambulance staff who were assessing four patients.

Dunbar confirmed at least one person had injuries.

St John said a patient has been taken to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition.

Rangitikei District Council said it had been informed of a tornado and asked people to avoid the area until otherwise advised.

The council said its staff was assessing damage and would keep people updated as more information came to hand.