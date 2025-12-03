Social Investment Agency boss Andrew Coster resigns

Andrew Coster. Photo: RNZ

Former police commissioner Andrew Coster has resigned as chief executive of the Social Investment Agency.

It comes after the police watchdog's damning report into police's response to allegations of sexual offending by former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming.

Coster was placed on leave following the release of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report last month.

On Wednesday, after RNZ revealed Coster had resigned, Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche released a statement confirming Coster would be leaving the Social Investment Agency, effective immediately.

"I respect Mr Coster's decision. It was the right thing to do," said Sir Brian.

"I also acknowledge that the IPCA found no evidence of corruption or cover-up when undertaking their review. While the IPCA found serious leadership failures occurred, there was no evidence of senior officers consciously doing the wrong thing or setting out to undermine the integrity of the organisation.

"What is clear however, is that there was significant evidence of failures within the organisation that Mr Coster was then accountable for. Systems, processes, delegations and behaviours that you would expect to be embedded were not followed.

"Mr Coster acknowledges with hindsight that he should have and could have done better, and as evidenced by his decision, has taken accountability."

Sir Brian said Coster had made a significant contribution to the operations of SIA during his time there.

"He has performed very well with a strong motivation to both change and strengthen the way social investment and improved outcomes for those in need are achieved."

The IPCA's report found serious misconduct at the highest levels of police, including Coster, over how police responded to accusations of sexual offending by McSkimming.

Earlier, cop-turned-aviation boss Chris de Wattignar also quit his role at the Civil Aviation Authority.

De Wattignar was one of the other senior leaders referred to in the IPCA's 135-page report.

The allegations arose from an affair between McSkimming and a woman who was a non-sworn police employee at the time.

The authority said when police did eventually refer the woman's claims to the authority, several months after it was recommended they do so, senior police attempted to influence the investigation.

RNZ has previously called and texted Coster and received a text with an email address to contact for comment.

RNZ earlier also asked for comment on Coster's actions, whether he would stay in his role at the SIA, and whether he had a message for the woman who raised the allegations.

Former deputy police commissioner Jevon McSkimming. Photo: RNZ

A spokesperson replied: "As has been publicly noted by ministers, this is now an employment conversation between the public service commissioner and Andrew Coster. He will not be responding to media ahead of that process."

Coster took on the role as secretary for social investment in November 2024, after stepping down as police commissioner.

Public Service Minister Judith Collins earlier said it was agreed between Coster and Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche that Coster would be on leave while Sir Brian undertook his own "investigation".

She said the report showed a "massive" failure of leadership, and while it was now an employment matter, she said the report spoke for itself.

"If this was me being named in this report, I would be ashamed of myself. And I think that's what I can say. I would be deeply ashamed."

Collins said the findings that leadership attempted to influence the investigation into the woman's complaint and persuade the IPCA that the matter could be resolved quickly were "very serious".

"Let's put it this way. If a minister tried to do that, I'm sure that the prime minister would have them out the door that way."

Asked whether she thought it amounted to corruption, Collins said, "If it walks like a duck, and it quacks like a duck, it's not looking good, is it?"

While acknowledging the IPCA report did not say it was corruption, Collins said it was "an extraordinary set of events, and extraordinary facts, and it must never happen again".

She expressed thanks to the people who did stand up and send the matter to the IPCA as a complaint.

A spokesperson for the public service commissioner earlier said it would be inappropriate to comment on any employment matters.

Social Investment Minister Nicola Willis said she was "shocked and appalled" by the IPCA report's findings.

"I have conveyed my views to Public Service Commissioner Brian Roche. The matter now sits with him as Coster's employer," she said.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said Coster first briefed him on November 6, 2024, about McSkimming.

"The issues around Andrew Coster, we all now clearly see in that report that yes, without a doubt, he was the leader of the executive. He should be held to account for that, because of what we're dealing with."

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said he was "extremely disappointed" in police leadership.

"The report and evidence confirm that senior police failed to hold Jevon McSkimming to account for his actions, or appropriately manage complaints made about him. This is inexcusable and a complete failure of duty. People should have every confidence that if they take a complaint to police it is investigated fully."

Hipkins, who as prime minister appointed McSkimming as deputy commissioner, said none of this was ever raised during his time as prime minister or police minister, or during the vetting process for the deputy commissioner role.

"If it had he would never have been appointed and further action would have been taken."