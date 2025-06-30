Rugby club to celebrate 100-year milestone

Hampstead Rugby Club captain Jim Henderson with some of the club’s trophies. PHOTO: DELLWYN MOYLAN

Registrations from as far away as Australia and Canada have flown in for Hampstead Rugby Club’s centennial celebrations from July 4 to 6.

Co-ordinator of the 100th anniversary celebrations, Tracey Henderson, said a great week of connecting with fellow club members and rugby was planned. Tracey joined the club in 1998.

The celebrations kick off with the ‘‘old and the bold’’ gathering on Friday evening to share yarns and reminisce.

On Saturday, the grounds on Bridge St will be a hive of activity with Hampstead women’s and senior men’s teams playing.

Hampstead Rugby Club centennial committee co-ordinator Tracey Henderson with husband, Jim, readying for the big celebration. PHOTO: FILE

While the teams battle it out, the younger members are catered for with an array of fun activities.

In the evening, the formal part of the weekend will be held at the Hotel Ashburton and will include a meal, a Hampstead Heritage Panel bringing the history of the club to life and the presentation of two life memberships.

Sunday’s events will be low-key and include a game of golden oldies rugby.

‘‘The centennial weekend is about celebrating the club, its achievements and that we are a big family,’’ Tracey said.