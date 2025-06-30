Quiet, diligent worker recognised

Rangiora Rotary Club president Helen Richards (left) presents Lorraine Brydon with this year’s Rotary International Paul Harris Fellowship award for her involvement in the Rotary Book sale for the past 40 years. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

For 40 years Lorraine Brydon has been the quiet force behind the organisation that runs the very popular Rotary Club of Rangiora’s Book Sale, held annually in October.

Her long hours spent collating the books into genres reflecting their subject or author were rewarded with her being presented this year’s Rotary International Paul Harris Fellowship Award.

She received the award for the huge amount of work she does each year behind the scenes at the book warehouse in Rangiora, preparing and arranging the books for the sale, says Alan McElroy, the convener of the book sale

She has been involved with the club's major fundraiser since 1986, helping assemble and organise the books for sale each year.

Her association with the sale started through her employer, Mr Conway, a former president of the club, who had a bookstore in Rangiora.

‘‘She is not a member of the club, but her husband Paul Brydon, a former medal-winning Commonwealth and Olympic Games cyclist in the 1960s and 1970s, is.

‘‘She is a very reluctant lady who is happy to work away in the background, but what she does is so important to the success of the sale,’’ Mr McElroy says.

Lorraine works a couple of hours a week throughout the year and once the book collection bins go out, her involvement increases to several hours a day in the weeks leading up to the sale.

‘‘She’s a real treasure and dynamo, who also helps out at Ashgrove Hospital and Nurse Maude,’’ he says.

Rotary present one or two Paul Harris Fellowship Medals each year, recognising people’s exceptional sense of community either as club members or members of the public

The Paul Harris Fellowship Award is one of the highest honours Rotary can bestow upon a person.

Recipients are Rotarians and community professionals, recognised for their outstanding contributions, exemplifying the highest ideal in Rotary in placing “Service above self.”

Rotary started with the vision of one man - Paul Harris.

The Chicago attorney formed the Rotary Club of Chicago on February 23, 1905, so professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships.