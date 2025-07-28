Man suddenly felt sick before fatal cliff fall

Photo: RNZ

A man who died after falling from a cliff in Banks Peninsula felt suddenly sick before he fell.

Emergency services were called to Little Pigeon Bay Rd on Sunday afternoon, and the man's body had to be flown out of the area by helicopter.

Senior constable Anita Osborne said the man was part of a group of four who had been snorkelling and collecting seafood in the area.

The group had climbed up a bank to go around a rocky outcrop due to the tide, and the man reported feeling unwell suddenly and fell onto the rocks, she said.

"One of his companions went straight to the man and commenced CPR, while a second ran to an area where they could get cellphone coverage, in order to call 111.

"Tragically, despite the efforts of the man's friends and emergency services staff, the man was unable to be revived," Osborne said.

The death would be referred to the Coroner.