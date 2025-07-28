Investigation into 'suspicious' fires under way

Police are investigating several suspicious scrub fires in Canterbury over the weekend.

A police spokesperson said the fires were reported in the Darfield and Rolleston areas and "are being treated as suspicious".

"The fires were reported to emergency services between 3.45am and 4.50am," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Fortunately there have been no reports of damage to buildings or any injuries.

"Enquiries are under way to identify and locate the person or persons responsible for setting the fires."

The fires were reported on Addingtons Rd, Bleak House Rd, Tramway Rd, and Old West Coast Rd in Darfield. In Rolleston they were reported on Hoskyns Rd, Izone Drive, and Westland Pl.

If you can help with the police investigation, call 105 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were also called to a blaze in the Waimakariri riverbank, near the Gorge Bridge, at 9pm on Saturday.

Incident controller Graeme Knight said the 60ha fire burned through gorse, broom and pine trees. Three helicopters were used to help bring the blaze under control on Sunday morning.