Three helicopters fight vegetation blaze in Sheffield

Three helicopters are being brought in to fight a vegetation fire near the small Canterbury town of Sheffield.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) was called to the blaze at Waimakariri riverbank, near the Gorge Bridge, at 9pm on Saturday.

Due to its location and it burning through gorse, it was too dangerous to fight the blaze on Saturday.

FENZ could not say how big the fire was, but at 2am on Sunday it was 300 by 50 square metres.

A spokesperson said three helicopters and more firefighters would go to the scene at sunrise on Sunday to fight the blaze.