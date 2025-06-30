Young ballet dancer's star rising overseas

Tāmati Graham is enjoying catching up with family, including dog Ava, while he is home temporarily before heading off overseas again. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

Up-and-coming Canterbury ballet talent Tāmati Graham is home for about two months as he prepares for a second stint overseas.

The 15-year-old from Ashburton has just completed two years in Canada after receiving a scholarship at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School.

In September, he will go to Germany, after being selected into one of the most renowned schools worldwide – John Cranko Schule, affiliated to Stuttgart Ballet.

Tāmati said getting into the prestigious institution was a dream come true.

He had been ‘‘very shocked and very happy’’ when he learned of his acceptance in March after submitting an audition tape.

Tāmati started highland dancing at the age of three, before asking his parents if he could do ballet.

‘‘I watched a performance in Christchurch by the Royal New Zealand Ballet, and from there I was inspired by all the dances they did,’’ Tāmati said.

Tāmati Graham has learned ballet since the age of eight. PHOTO: INSPIRED DANCE IMAGES

He started ballet at the age of eight.

Now he is well on his way to making it his career. He hopes to stay on at John Cranko and join Stuttgart Ballet as a professional when he is 18.

He said his passion for ballet was due to its power as a performing art.

‘‘For me, it’s the opportunity to perform in front of people and to show the story telling aspect, all the emotions.’’

Tāmati said while in Canada he had not felt homesick, as he had talked to his parents Kurt and Amanda daily.

But after arriving home on the weekend, he was enjoying being able to see them and sister Chloe in person, as well as have time with his friends and Ava the family dog.