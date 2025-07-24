Deputy Police Commissioner Tania Kura retires

Deputy Police Commissioner Tania Kura. Photo: RNZ / REECE BAKER

Deputy Police Commissioner Tania Kura has retired.

Kura had been in police for 37 years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

RNZ has approached police for comment.

Kura was appointed was appointed the first ever female Police Commissioner in November on an interim basis after former commissioner Andrew Coster stood down, before the current commissioner Richard Chambers got the job.

In 2020, Kura became the first female police officer to be appointed deputy commissioner. Most recently, she has been in charge of frontline operations, overseeing investigations and day-to-day policing across all 12 police districts.

Kura joined the police in 1987. She has worked at the Royal New Zealand Police College and the districts of Canterbury, Southern, Central, Bay of Plenty, and Eastern in a variety of uniform and investigative and leadership positions.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell confirmed Kura's retirement in a statement.

He said Kura had served in the statutory Deputy Police Commissioner role since her appointment on 18 April 2023.

"Deputy Commissioner Kura notified the Governor-General yesterday of her intention to retire from the role and the New Zealand Police in November this year."

Kura has served in the police for 37 years, graduating from the Royal New Zealand Police College in 1988.

She started her career as a constable in Christchurch before working her way through the ranks to be Area Commander Hawkes Bay in 2012 and District Commander Eastern from 2017. She moved to Wellington in 2020 to be based at Police National Headquarters, taking up the role of Deputy Commissioner Leadership and Capability.

"I wish to acknowledge Deputy Commissioner Kura for her service, and I wish her and her family the best for the future," Mitchell said.

Statutory Deputy Commissioners of Police are appointed by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. The Public Service Commission has started a recruitment process for both Deputy Commissioner positions.