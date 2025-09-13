$10 million prize won by Dunedin Powerball player

A lucky Powerball player from Dunedin has won an epic $10.05 million in tonight’s Powerball Must Be Won draw.

There were no Powerball First Division winners in tonight’s draw, so the Powerball jackpot rolled down to Second Division, where there was just one very lucky winner.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto, and the prize is made up of $10,030,326 million from Powerball and $20,835 from Lotto.

"We’re extremely happy for our lucky winner. This is a life-changing win for them and their family," said Lotto NZ Chief Executive Jason Delamore.

Five other lucky Lotto players around the country will also be celebrating after winning a $200,000 share of Lotto First Division.