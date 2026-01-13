One dead after apartment fire in Sydenham

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person is dead after an apartment fire in Christchurch this afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in the suburb of Sydenham at 4.05pm after reports of a fire alarm sounding and the smell of smoke.
Four crews responded and the blaze, on Korimako Lane, was contained at 4.35pm.
Police initially said one person was in a serious condition after the blaze, but in an update about 7.40pm they advised a person had been taken to hospital in a critical condition and had died there.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said a fire investigator was at the scene this afternoon, and police this evening said inquiries were continuing.
- Allied Media/RNZ