$1m windfall for Lotto player from Christchurch

A lucky Lotto player from Christchurch won $1 million in Wednesday night's draw.
The winning Lotto First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch.
Nine players also won $22,861 each in Lotto Second Division.
Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $8 million.
Strike Four was also rolled over to $400,000 on Saturday night.
- Lotto counters and the MyLotto website/app will be closed from 7pm on September 28 until the afternoon of September 29 for a technology upgrade.
Lotto: 10, 20, 24, 26, 31, 36. Bonus: 12. Division 1, $1,000,000 (1); division 2, $22,861 (9); division 3, $620 (329); division 4, $54 (860); division 5, $33 (12,351); division 6, $22 (18,325); division 7, bonus ticket (176,558).
Strike: 26, 20, 31, 36. Division 1, rollover; division 2, $607 (63); division 3, $71 (3007); division 4, bonus ticket (77,599).
Powerball: 5. Division 1, rollover; division 2, (0); division 3, $1816 (22); division 4, $104 (63); division 5, $62 (904); division 6, $40 (1337); division 7, bonus ticket + $15 (13,265).
The Second Division winning tickets were from:
- Edmonton Stationery & Lotto - Auckland
- Woolworths Metro - Auckland
- MyLotto - Auckland
- MyLotto - Hamilton
- MyLotto - Rotorua
- Western Heights Foodmarket - Rotorua
- MyLotto - Manawatu
- Four Square Raumati Beach- Paraparaumu
- Woolworths Blenheim - Blenheim
-Allied Media