$1m windfall for Lotto player from Christchurch

A lucky Lotto player from Christchurch won $1 million in Wednesday night's draw.

The winning Lotto First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch.

Nine players also won $22,861 each in Lotto Second Division.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four was also rolled over to $400,000 on Saturday night.

Lotto counters and the MyLotto website/app will be closed from 7pm on September 28 until the afternoon of September 29 for a technology upgrade.

Lotto: 10, 20, 24, 26, 31, 36. Bonus: 12. Division 1, $1,000,000 (1); division 2, $22,861 (9); division 3, $620 (329); division 4, $54 (860); division 5, $33 (12,351); division 6, $22 (18,325); division 7, bonus ticket (176,558).

Strike: 26, 20, 31, 36. Division 1, rollover; division 2, $607 (63); division 3, $71 (3007); division 4, bonus ticket (77,599).

Powerball: 5. Division 1, rollover; division 2, (0); division 3, $1816 (22); division 4, $104 (63); division 5, $62 (904); division 6, $40 (1337); division 7, bonus ticket + $15 (13,265).

The Second Division winning tickets were from:

Edmonton Stationery & Lotto - Auckland

Woolworths Metro - Auckland

MyLotto - Auckland

MyLotto - Hamilton

MyLotto - Rotorua

Western Heights Foodmarket - Rotorua

MyLotto - Manawatu

Four Square Raumati Beach- Paraparaumu

Woolworths Blenheim - Blenheim

-Allied Media