New era for arts venue as Cribb bids farewell

Darryl Cribb.

Darryl Cribb has been single-handedly running the Lyttelton Arts Factory for the past 10 years, but he recently made the decision to step back.

A team of Lyttelton creatives have now stepped up to ensure the live performance venue continues to thrive.

Among them is Dayle Hunt, who has taken over as venue manager.

“(Darryl) is a one man band who did absolutely everything for free and after about 10 years he’s finally decided to step back,” Hunt said.

“We’ve turned his job into probably five.”

A farewell cabaret show was held at LAF on Saturday to celebrate Cribb’s contribution to the Lyttelton arts scene over the past 20 years.

The event featured performers from Lyttelton, Auckland, and Melbourne, including The Twisty Twins, Saucy Sophie, Lindon Puffin, Shay Horay, Don Pasquale, and Lisa Tui. The concert starts at 7.30pm.

Cribb’s connection to the Lyttelton arts scene goes back to 2006, when he co-founded The Loons with Mike Friend, creating a performing arts venue and educational space at the Lyttelton Workingmen’s Club.

Dayle Hunt.

“Basically, Mike would create stuff and I would enable it,” Cribb said.

The Loons was forced to close after the February 22, 2011, earthquake. Although it was eventually restored and officially reopened in 2021, Cribb and Friend had already moved on.

When the Ministry of Education built a hall for the amalgamated Lyttelton Primary School, Friend pitched an idea to turn it into a black box theatre (a versatile, intimate performance space) which became the Lyttelton Arts Factory in 2015.

The venue is shared between the school and LAF performances.

“It’s been an amazing learning experience and a lot of fun with the variety of people you run into. The talents and skills that come through the space, it’s just cool working with people who are so passionate about what they do,” Cribb said.

“Coupled with creating enthusiasm in the arts for kids as well – it’s great watching the kids embrace the performance element and see them grow in personality and character.”

For years, Cribb juggled managing LAF and The Loons alongside his full-time job at Entain NZ, broadcasting racing on Trackside.

He is looking forward to slowing down for the first time in 20 years.

“I keep saying I’m going to try and be a normal person for a while and see what happens.”

Last year, Hunt and other Lyttelton creatives approached Cribb to help run the venue.

“I jumped at the opportunity and said ‘do you want us to have a crack at it?’,” Hunt said.

Arran Eley has joined as the new technical manager, Shay Horay is the director of the annual Lyttelton Arts Festival, and Friend remains creative director, continuing to run education programmes.

Lyttelton performers David Ladderman and Tom Travella will fill in as needed.

Said Hunt: “I think the board freaked out massively because from their point of view, life without Darryl might be disastrous, but we sat down with them and said ‘this is what we want to do and I think we’re ready’.”

Lyttelton Arts Factory. Photo: Supplied

Hunt has hit the ground running, booking 15 performers in his first month – more than the venue has seen in the past four years.

“The general concept is that we want to get paid for doing the work. That’s happening because we’ve created revenue by booking these things,” he said.

Hunt’s goal is for LAF to be fully booked a year in advance and eventually move to a model where door takings are shared between the venue and artists, rather than charging performers a venue fee.

Said Cribb: “It’s taking LAF into a new chapter, I’ve been just keeping the place running – they’re innovating and making it more accessible for people to use. That’s super exciting for me to see.”

Hunt’s new role is a return to his performing roots.

A trained actor, his first job was at Excalibur’s Theatre Restaurant, and he once attempted to start a live music venue and bar in the central city about 15 years ago.

“I went a long way through that process, but I kind of burned myself out, the earthquakes stuffed all the buildings and I had to give it away,” he said.

“To come back to the community I live in and go back to the theatre thing, it’s pretty cool.”

His wife, Fleur de Thier, a choreographer and dancer, is also helping maintain LAF. The couple moved to Lyttelton after the earthquakes.