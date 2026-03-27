Sale of burial ground opposed

Martin Ward in front of 156 McCormacks Bay Rd, where lies a burial site for early Waitaha settlers. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The public is being urged to fight a potential plan to sell a section of red zone land with a Māori burial ground dating back more than 600 years on it.

The urupa is located off McCormacks Bay Rd, adjacent to Main and Beachville Rds. It lies northwest of the Moa Bone Point Cave and is on Christchurch City Council’s list of properties which could potentially be sold as part of its Annual Plan 2026/27.

The Redcliffs Residents’ Association is now urging people to make a submission to the city council opposing the potential sale.

The initiative is being led by Redcliffs resident Martin Ward.

"How could you possibly (sell it)?

"If it was a Pakeha cemetery, it would’ve been protected by law. If it’s Māori, it’s ignored by the people of Christchurch, without the knowledge or understanding of the significance of it,” Ward said.

The land is in Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga’s area. The hapu did not respond to questions from Bay Harbour News.

The city council handed back a Purau Bay reserve to Te Hapu o Ngati Wheke in January last year and it was officially recognised as an urupa (burial site) for Te Hapu o Ngati Wheke by the Maori Land Court in February this year.

The McCormacks Bay urupa is known as the Sumner Burial Ground and was first discovered in 1873 during road construction.

The skeletons of Waitaha settlers, known as the first people of Te Waipounamu, were excavated by explorer and Canterbury Museum founder Julius von Haast.

The site contained at least six human skeletons buried in crouched positions and artifacts like polished stone tools. The burials were overlain by deposits of shellfish, fish, seal, and mammals.

A large oven was also located with oven stones sitting on the surface of one of the layers.

Further excavations in 1958 revealed two skeletons, necklaces, and a fishhook point.

HAVE YOUR SAY Should the urupa on McCormacks Bay Rd be preserved or sold by the city council? Send your thoughts to kees.chalmers@ alliedmedia.co.nz in 200 words or less.

The Sumner Burial Ground contained a house and garden before the earthquakes damaged the building beyond repair. Once the structure was demolished, the residents’ association said the land was to be respected and protected.

Said city council head of facilities Bruce Rendall: “There are several recognised markers used to identify sites of high cultural, heritage, or mana whenua significance.

"These include cultural layers in the Christchurch District Plan and listings on the New Zealand heritage list. At present, none of these markers apply to this site,” he said.

"However, we take community feedback seriously. We are researching the matters raised and seeking further advice to ensure we provide well-informed recommendations.

"The final advice provided to councillors will include both the community submissions and the results of this additional research.”

Ward wants the land to be properly fenced off and protected from “further insults”. He also wants information signs to show people its significance.

Ward hopes the council will take notice of public submissions and withdraw the land from sale.

Said Heathcote Ward city councillor Nathaniel Herz Jardine: “It’s clear to me the site has importance both for early Māori settlement in the area but also for the colonial history.

“We have to be respectful of the site and its historical importance, make sure we’re not rushing into a sale without all the information.”

-HAVE YOUR SAY Should the urupa on McCormacks Bay Rd be preserved or sold by the city council? Send your thoughts to kees.chalmers@alliedmedia.co.nz in 200 words or less