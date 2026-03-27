Community fed up with quake-damaged eyesore

The 170-year-old homestead on the corner of Fitzgerald Ave and Avonside Drive. Photo: Geoff Sloan

One of Christchurch's oldest remaining homesteads has been a long-standing eyesore for nearby residents since it was badly damaged in the earthquakes.

The 170-year-old homestead on the corner of Fitzgerald Ave and Avonside Drive has become increasingly unkempt.

Weeds, overgrown vegetation and creepers climb around and inside the abandoned building, which one neighbour said appears to be at risk of “further collapse”.

Another nearby resident, who did not want to be named, told The Star she was concerned the overgrown site was a fire risk.

“You can hardly see the house now.”

The three-bedroom, heritage-listed homestead was built by one of Canterbury's first settlers and Commissioner of Crown Lands, William Brittan, who arrived from England in December 1850.

Christchurch engineer Shaune Wylie bought the homestead in 2008, with the intention of fixing it up.

However, the September 4, 2010, and February 22, 2011, earthquakes extensively damaged the building.

It was left with a gaping hole in its tile roof, broken chimneys, smashed windows and was covered in graffiti.

The homestead further deteriorated during a five-year, drawn-out insurance dispute, which included High Court proceedings.

Irinka Britnell.

Wylie was paid out but not enough to repair the building.

Family issues further complicated the fate of the property.

It was put up for sale in 2022 by the Wylie family trust, listed “as is, where is” and deemed “uneconomic to repair”.

The house failed to sell and has continued to remain derelict since.

Wylie could not be reached for comment.

A nearby resident told The Star Wylie had "tried his best to restore the place, but unfortunately life events and the earthquake put paid to his efforts”.

A city council spokesperson said it has received three complaints about the property this year.

The concerns raised included an overhanging tree, damaged fences and the building being abandoned.

The spokesperson said the council's power is limited when it comes to abandoned properties or buildings “unless there is a health nuisance, or the building itself is deemed dangerous or insanitary”.

Central Ward city councillor Jake McLellan said there are always going to be untidy properties.

He said there wasn't a lot council could do “under the law as it exists at the moment”.

“But really the situations where we can step in and force people to tidy up their site, it has to be pretty hazardous to health.”

He said private property rights are a barrier.

“But having said that, we do have the resources in place to encourage as many people as can be encouraged to keep their property neat and tidy.”

Englefield Residents Association liaison Irinka Britnell said there is a risk of fire at the property.

“It would be good if the owner did a little bit of maintenance, because it has been a bit drier lately.

“Water got in, so there's a lot of damage.”

Britnell said when the property came up for sale in 2022, there was talk of it becoming a community house, restaurant or a bar. But it failed to sell.

She said the community has worked hard to preserve the neighbourhood’s historic character.

“If we could get Englefield restored back to some kind of its former glory, that would be the jewel in the crown.”