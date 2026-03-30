Crusaders prop out for season with serious back infection

Tamaiti Williams will miss the rest of the Super Rugby Pacific season. File photo: Getty Images

The Crusaders will be without All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams for the rest of the Super Rugby Pacific season as he receives treatment for a serious infection.

Williams is currently in hospital after being diagnosed with discitis - an infection in one of the discs in his spine.

He'll remain under close medical supervision until his condition is stable enough for him to return home.

He will miss the rest of the Crusaders season and his return to rugby after that remains unclear, putting him in doubt for the All Blacks home tests against France, Italy and Ireland in July.

Williams said it's not the news he had hoped for.

"I've had a sore back for a couple of weeks and had to come in for some scans and blood tests," Williams said.

"They found an infection in my back called discitis, which means I'm going to be on antibiotics for a pretty long time. Unfortunately, my Crusade for 2026 is over."

Williams said he was trying to remain philosophical about the infection.

"I'm feeling gutted, but I'm also grateful that the news isn't as bad as what it could be," he said.

"Being in hospital, you see a lot, and it makes you appreciate that this place is here to save us. I've been told I'm going to make a 100 percent recovery, so I'm thankful for that."

The Crusaders host the Fijian Drua on Friday night in their final game at Apollo Projects Stadium in Addington before they move to Christchurch's new roofed Te Kaha Stadium in the central city.