Kiwi legends locked in for Christchurch Supercars

The 2026 ITM Christchurch Super 440 will be held from April 17-19, 2026, after the ITM Taupō Super 440 from April 10-12. Photo: Supercars Championship

A star-studded field of former New Zealand Supercars drivers and historic touring cars will appear at the upcoming ITM Christchurch Super 440.

The Ruapuna venue will come to life with the Supercars races from April 17-19.

The John Fairhall Historic Touring Cars category has been confirmed on the Supercars support card, with 38 cars secured for the event.

Included in the field are eight Group A Ford Sierras, while legendary Kiwi racers Greg Murphy, Steven Richards and Paul Radisich will also take part.

Murphy was recently confirmed in a cameo, while five-time Bathurst winner Richards and the popular Radisich will also hit the track.

The weekend will also see the triumphant return of the Shell Sierra — dubbed DJR6 — which was badly damaged last year.

DJR6 — which will be driven by Lance Coupland — was burnt at Teretonga at the George Begg Festival, and has been restored after the fire incident.

All up, 10 different marques will be represented: BMW, Ford, Nissan, Holden, Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Honda, Jaguar and Alfa Romeo.