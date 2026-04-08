Kiwi legends locked in for Christchurch Supercars

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The Ruapuna venue will come to life with the Supercars races from April 17-19.
The John Fairhall Historic Touring Cars category has been confirmed on the Supercars support card, with 38 cars secured for the event.
Included in the field are eight Group A Ford Sierras, while legendary Kiwi racers Greg Murphy, Steven Richards and Paul Radisich will also take part.
Murphy was recently confirmed in a cameo, while five-time Bathurst winner Richards and the popular Radisich will also hit the track.
The weekend will also see the triumphant return of the Shell Sierra — dubbed DJR6 — which was badly damaged last year.
DJR6 — which will be driven by Lance Coupland — was burnt at Teretonga at the George Begg Festival, and has been restored after the fire incident.
All up, 10 different marques will be represented: BMW, Ford, Nissan, Holden, Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Honda, Jaguar and Alfa Romeo.
- Track action in Christchurch starts on Friday, April 17. Tickets are on sale now.