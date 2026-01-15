Wheels with Wings takes off in Oxford

Kohen Dodd experiences the view from the cockpit of Lionel Green’s Savannah S aircraft on show at a recent Oxford Wheels with Wings. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The fifth annual Wheels with Wings, organised by the Oxford and District Lions Club and the Oxford Community Trust, has attracted interest from keen aviators and motoring enthusiasts from across Canterbury for this Sunday’s show in Oxford.

Wheels with Wings spokesperson Dave McPherson says they have already received a good deal of interest in the family fun, drive and fly-in event and are hoping the weather cooperates after last year's rain-affected show.

"Last year, we had a smaller turnout of classic and vintage cars, motorbikes and 12 recreational aircraft at the Browns Road site.

"It was a great day before the forecasted rain arrived, dampening things. ’’

This year, Dave says they are hoping for finer weather and a bigger turnout.

He says he’s been heartened by the many varied car clubs and aviation enthusiasts who have called asking if they could attend.

Once again, one of the more colourful groups supporting the Wheels with Wings, will be the organisers of the very popular Oxford Scooter Tour.

"It starts with all the scooters and small motorcycles assembling at the Rangiora Racecourse, Lehmans Road, entrance at 10am.

"They then travel via Loburn and the Ashley Gorge before reassembling at the Oxford Club from 11am for their mass arrival at the Wheels with Wings site between 11.30am and 12noon.

"They are a fun part of the day, many bring picnics and dress up for the ride and the day.

"They are just one of many fun and interesting things on display on the day, and this includes being able to get up close to the many aircraft, vintage and classic cars and motorcycles, plus lots of food and fun things happening on site."

The Wheels with Wings is a fundraiser for both the Oxford and District Lions Club and the Oxford Community Trust, helping them both continue to provide the many community projects they undertake in the district.

Wheels with Wings starts at 10am and is well signposted before and through Oxford. Dave says to drive to the West Oxford pub and follow the signs to the nearby site.