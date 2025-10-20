$200m SH1 upgrade starts in Rolleston

The transport minister and Selwyn's new mayor got the shovels out last week to break ground on the $200 million State Highway 1 upgrades in Rolleston.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop says the project, part of the Government’s Roads of Regional Significance programme, will drive jobs and economic growth in Canterbury’s fastest-growing district.

The project “will provide safer, easier and more efficient transport connections for people and businesses in the Selwyn District, the fastest growing district in New Zealand, and an important gateway to Christchurch,” Bishop said on Wednesday.

Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon said the upgrades are a major investment in the district’s future, “improving safety, supporting economic growth, and strengthening connections across the region”.

“It’s a great example of crown, and council partnership to deliver real results.”

Gliddon was aware that the upgrade would impact traffic in the short term for a long-term gain.

“While there is pain in change, the long-term benefits to our community will be safer travel, stronger freight links, and a more efficient transport network.”

The Dunns Crossing Rd and Walkers Rd roundabout map. Image: Supplied

Stage one includes a new roundabout at Dunns Crossing and Walkers Roads, a pedestrian and cycle subway, realignment and widening of SH1, and rail crossing upgrades. The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Fulton Hogan has been awarded the contract for Stage 1 works.

Stage two, due to start later in 2026, will include a flyover linking Rolleston township with its business and industrial areas, the removal of two signalised intersections on SH1, and major safety improvements at high-risk intersections and rail crossings.

An NZTA update states that it “met with all organisations that submitted on the Notice of Requirement for the Alteration to Designation, and is working to resolve any outstanding queries”.

“Stage 2 is still on track to start construction in October 2026, once consenting and land acquisition is complete.”

Bishop said the full project, costing between $180 million and $200 million, is due for completion in late 2028.

The map of the planned SH1 flyover in Rolleston. Image: Supplied

The Rolleston upgrades were one of several transport projects starting before Christmas as part of the Government’s $7 billion infrastructure investment he said, aimed at “backing economic growth in the regions and helping fast-growing communities to thrive.”

Fulton Hogan are now on site at the corner of Dunns Crossing Road and SH1 in Rolleston, establishing their compound and the work area.

To create sufficient space for the upcoming improvements, some of the shelterbelt trees adjacent to the highway will be removed to widen the work area and enable contractors to carry out their activities safely.

A temporary speed limit of 30km/h will be in place for the work to take place between October 20-24.

The tree felling will only take place once qualified ecologists have captured the southern grass skinks that were identified at the site and relocated them to their new home near the banks of the Selwyn River.

