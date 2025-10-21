Footpath takes shape along SH1

Contractors work on the new walkway to Ravenswood at Woodend. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Contractors have started working on the new pedestrian pathway alongside SH1 in North Canterbury.

Stewart Civil is building the Woodend footpath on the western side of the road between Chinnerys Rd and Ravenswood.

The Woodend-Sefton Community Board was the main driver behind the project for a number of years as the need was clear to the Woodend and Ravenswood communities who have been asking for the footpath for many years.

Waimakariri District Council agreed to fund the development as a way to provide different ways for residents to get around without the need to own or drive a vehicle, and to make sure that these options are safe.

The path will be a continuation of the existing link between Rangiora and Ravenswood, as well as an accessible walking and cycling route to Woodend School.

The work being done includes kerb and channel construction outside St Barnabas Church and at the Chinnerys Rd intersection, which means this access point to SH1 will be closed from now until December 5.

A detour route has been provided.

Drainage works, footpath construction and minor lane adjustment work will continue until the expected completion date of early December.

Map: Waimakariri District Council

State Highway 1

The works planned will be undertaken to minimise any impacts on State Highway 1 traffic. Two lanes will be maintained at all times.

Chinnerys Road

Chinnerys Road between Woodglen Drive and State Highway 1 will have an east bound lane closure and restricted movements at the intersection during the construction period — a detour route will be provided. Further information on the timing and traffic management impacts will be communicated in advance of the works commencing.

Hours

All work will be undertaken Monday to Friday, between 7am and 5pm.

Kerbside collections

Your kerbside collections will remain unchanged. Please ensure your bag or bins are in their usual spot on collection day.