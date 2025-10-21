Campervan rolls on SH1 in Canterbury

State Highway 1 has been blocked near Kaikōura after a campervan rolled due to high wind.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash near the Hapuku River bridge about 1.20pm on Tuesday.

"At this stage, no life-threatening injuries have been reported," a police spokesperson said.

Another campervan also rolled near the intersection of Schoolhouse Rd and Old Beach Rd at Kaikōura Flat about the same time.

"At this stage, no serious injuries have been reported and there are no blockages to the intersection.

"We urge road users, especially those of high-sided vehicles, to please take care and consider delaying travel while these high winds persist."