Airport suspends operations amid wild weather

Planes grounded at Christchurch Airport late this afternoon. Photo: RNZ

Operations at Christchurch Airport have been paused, leading to the cancellation of flights in and out of the city due to severe weather.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said this evening it was too early to know how many flights and passengers may be affected, or when flights could resume.

Christchurch is under a strong wind watch until 6pm, as parts of the country is battered by severe weather.

Scrub fire near airport out

Meanwhile, firefighters have put out a scrub fire on an overbridge near the airport, which has closed part of State Highway 1.

Crews from airport and Ilam stations were called to the blaze near Memorial Ave about 2.15pm today.

Smoke could be seen coming from an area under the road's Gateway Bridge.

The fire started on a median strip, then spread to an embankment between the suburbs of Harewood and Russley.

It is causing major traffic delays and the southbound lane is closed near the Memorial Ave offramp.

The northbound lanes on SH1 remained open, but authorities said caution is needed when travelling through the area.

Fire and Emergency NZ have urged people not to do anything that could spark a blaze in these windy conditions.

Emergency services are dealing with multiple large fires in Kaikōura and have evacuated schools and residents.

Multiple blazes in Kaikōura

Police said they are assisting Fire and Emergency NZ crews and a number of cordons are in place, with multiple road closures around the area.

Police advised evacuated people to travel to Kaikōura High School or the Kaikōura Golf Course.

Crews were battling a fast-moving vegetation fire in Hapuku, near Kaikōura.

Fire and Emergency NZ received a report that hedge was on fire in Bay Paddock Rd at 1.36pm today. It then spread and threatened nearby homes, prompting evacuations.

At least 12 fire trucks from Kaikōura, Waiau, Conway Flat, Flaxbourne, Seddon, Awatere and Blenheim were sent to the scene.

The blaze was contained this afternoon, but crews were monitoring flare-ups to protect property.

Meanwhile, power outages have affected about 800 homes and businesses across the district, the council says.

Appeal not to light outdoor fires

Fenz has urged people to delay any outdoor fires they have planned from this week through until the end of Monday, Labour Day.

MetService issued strong wind warnings for much of the country today, with further warnings expected on Thursday and strong winds likely to continue through to Labour Day.

Fenz deputy national commander Megan Stiffler said the wind presented a heightened fire risk right through to the end of the long weekend.

"These conditions will keep fire danger elevated across many parts of New Zealand through the Labour Day long weekend.

"While vegetation may appear green, this can be deceptive - dead fuels, such as grass and leaves, remain present and can ignite easily.

"A fire in these conditions would spread very quickly and be difficult for our crews to be able to control. These crews may already be stretched responding to weather-related callouts.

"The high winds may also make it difficult for air operations to take place, further hampering our ability to control any fires that break out."

Stiffler says 98% of wildfires in New Zealand are started by people.

"What we need the public to do is delay lighting any new fires, particularly over the next few days.

"Even though there will be more benign conditions on Wednesday, any fires lit then would have a high chance of reigniting when the wind picks up again on Thursday.

"People need to check their previous outdoor fires to prevent reignition, and to keep checking them over the coming days.

"They should dig right down into the site or rake it to open it up and then put some water on it to make sure it is absolutely out."

Areas of most concern include Canterbury, Southland, Marlborough, Wairarapa and Hawke’s Bay.

"While some rain is forecast, it is unlikely to fall in the regions that need it most", Stiffler said.

"Although the greatest concern is in specific regions, fires could still occur elsewhere. We urge everyone across New Zealand to remain vigilant by not starting any new fires and checking their previous burns are completely out."

- additional reporting RNZ