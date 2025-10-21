'Decided to appoint a Crown facilitator': Government steps in over council water plan

Local Government Minister Simon Watts. Photo: RNZ

The government has intervened over Waitaki District Council's rejected water plan that was set to cost ratepayers an extra $200 a month.

Local Government Minister Simon Watts announced today that a Crown facilitator would be appointed to assist the council to amend and resubmit its water service delivery plan.

The intervention comes after the council's previous plan was knocked back by the Department of Internal Affairs earlier this month and the council given until June next year to resubmit a new one.

Mr Watts said the government's priority was that the council develop a plan that ensured the costs of necessary water infrastructure upgrades were fair, transparent and did not lead to disproportionate rate increases.

“The Secretary for Local Government has asked the council to amend its plan to include an assessment of the current condition, lifespan and value of the district’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater networks as required under the Local Water Done Well legislation.

“I have considered my options and have decided to appoint a Crown facilitator to assist the council to ensure its amended plan contains the information required to accurately assess the financial projections and overall financial sustainability of its plan.

“I would also like to be assured that the council has the time and resources to consider all viable water services delivery models that would benefit Waitaki’s ratepayers.”

The council was now required to conduct an asset condition assessment and update its plan by June 30 next year, allowing six months for the assessment and a further three months to amend the plan.

“I have notified the Mayor of Waitaki of my decision and expect to confirm an appointment to the role of crown facilitator by mid-November, Mr Watts said.

“I am confident the Crown facilitator will help ensure the council has the expertise and tools to undertake its asset condition assessment and consider its delivery model options, and update its plan accordingly."

Outgoing Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher previously said he feared people could lose their homes due to the additional costs imposed by the council's rejected plan.

"I don’t want to consign any of our most vulnerable people to possibly losing homes because they can’t pay rates with all of the other challenges they’re going to have around affordability."

He said he had failed to get what he believed was the best option - a partnership with Central Otago, Clutha and Gore - across the line.

Instead the council had opted to go it alone.

