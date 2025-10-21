High winds causing flight delays and power cuts

Homes have been damaged, flights delayed and thousands are without power as heavy winds lash the lower North Island.

Gusts of up to 130km/h have been hitting Wellington and gales have brought down trees in Wairarapa.

It comes a day after wild weather lashed much of the South Island, bringing down trees, closing roads and causing major disruptions to many areas.

The Canterbury High Country is under an orange strong wind warning until 6pm.

Fiordland, Southland, Stewart Island, Clutha, Otago, Christchurch and the Canterbury Plains are also under a strong wind watch.

A road snowfall warning is in place for Milford Rd from noon today until 3am tomorrow.

Shortly after 9am Powerco said there were currently 4885 outages in Wairarapa, and crews were out trying to deal with these.

Powerco said people should stay away from downed powerlines and should always treat them as live.

Air New Zealand is pausing flights in and out of Wellington until 11am due to high winds in the capital.

“High winds in Wellington are currently impacting flight operations in and out of the city. Due to strong gusts, we’ve made the decision to pause services until 11am," Air New Zealand chief operations officer Alex Marren said.

"We’ll continue to monitor conditions closely and reassess throughout the morning. Unfortunately, this will mean delays to services in and out of Wellington today.

"Safety is always our highest priority, and we’ll only restart operations when it is safe to do so."

Customers were advised to keep an eye on the Air NZ app or website for the latest information on their flight.

The winds prompted several emergency callouts in the Wellington region overnight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to reports of sheets of roofing lifting in Mornington and solar panels from a street light blown off in Kilbirnie, and attended reports of a roof lifting in Martinborough late on Monday night.

The windows of a house in Carterton have been blown in and trees have been down in the Wairarapa, with one tree blocking State Highway 2 at Clareville for a time.