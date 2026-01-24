Human remains found at campground landslide

Excavators have been working on moving piles of rubble from a massive slip in Mount Maunganui while support workers on foot point out the next spot for them to dig. PHOTO: RNZ

Human remains have been found during the search for people buried beneath a big landslide at Mt Maunganui.

At least six people are missing after the landslide hit a holiday campsite.

The operation has now moved to recovery mode, with experts saying it is unlikely anyone is still alive.

A partial slip occurred at campground at 6pm on Friday.

Emergency services are trying to track down three other people who may have been at the site.

A grandmother and her grandchild are the victims of a landslide in Pāpāmoa, RNZ understands.

A review into "all aspects leading up to" the landslide has been ordered.

Several Coromandel state highways will be closed over the weekend after heavy rain.

Search teams have been trying to find six people believed to be buried under a landslide in Mt Maunganui following this week's devastating storms but had to stop work in one area after a partial slip.

The slip came down at the Beachside Holiday Park in Mount Maunganui about 9.30am on Thursday, smashing into campervans, tents, vehicles and an ablution block near the Mount Hot Pools.

Bay of Plenty district commander Superintendent Tim Anderson said early this afternoon the search was now about recovery "and this is heartbreaking news".

"The likelihood of someone being alive is unlikely."

Police have been closely working with families and names of those missing would be released soon.

They said human remains have been found and were in the hands of the Coroner for the process of identification to begin.

Emergency services were also trying to track down three other people who may have been at the campsite at the time the landslide hit.

"I want to assure the friends and family of those who are unaccounted for that once recovery of victims is possible, they'll be treated with dignity and respect," Chief Coroner Judge Anna Tutton said.

"The victims who have died will be transported to the mortuary at Hamilton and kept there until they're able to be reunited with their families."

More bad weather

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed this morning there was a partial slip in the northern sector of the search area about 6pm last night.

In a statement, Fenz said staff have not searched that area since for their safety, but it was being continuously reassessed.

More heavy rain forecast for today may make it too dangerous for searchers to continue.

Supt Anderson said that his main concern was for their safety. He said police have gone through their list of names and were confident there are six people missing.

"That's not to say there isn't more - but that's highly unlikely."

A Fenz specialist Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team continued to work through the night on Friday and continued to carefully remove layers of debris. Heavy machinery is on site to assist.

There were 25 USAR and 10 Fire and Emergency personnel on site working closely with police.

More heavy rain was forecast for today "which may present challenges for our operations," Fenz said today. "USAR teams will be informed by experts when they need to withdraw from the slip area for their safety, and when it is safe for them to return. We ask people to avoid the Mount to allow emergency services to have the space to work safely."

The National Emergency Management Agency is warning that the threat to life from this week's deluge is not over.

Director of Civil Defence John Price told RNZ's Summer Weekends programme today that the risk was still high.

"The land in most of those areas which are affected is still sodden. The sponge which is the land which absorbs all that water that comes from the sky obviously, is still full, and that means that much of that land that potentially could be unstable - people need to stay away from it."

Fenz said there was still a high risk from further landslides in the weather affected areas and people in a life-threatening situation should call 111.

Avellino Today is reporting that 15-year-old Sharon Maccanico who is originally from Italy is missing after the Mt Maunganui landslide. Photo: Avellino Today

Italian girl believed missing

The 15-year-old believed to be missing in the slip has been named as an Italian girl from Auckland.

Italian media are reporting her to be Sharon Maccanico, originally from a small town called Picarelli in the municipality of Avellino.

RNZ understands her parents are at the scene.

Her Italian relatives have posted on Facebook asking their local community to pray at a church service with them in hope of a miracle.

Avellino Today reports that she is from a small town in southern Italy called Picarelli.

The community gathered in the town's local church as they waited for news of Sharon who is widely known in the small community, it reported.

Meanwhile, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs confirmed today that one Swedish citizen was unaccounted for in New Zealand.

It said it could not comment further due to consular confidentiality.

Bay of Plenty district commander Superintendent Tim Anderson said yesterday the youngest of the missing people was a 15-year-old and another teenager was also missing.

"There has been speculation or discussion around children. The youngest ages are 15 years of age. So we’re talking about youth or young people or teenagers."

Asked if it was just one teen among the missing, Supt Anderson said: "two."

He said police did not believe the three people they were seeking information on were still in the area. They may have been overseas tourists, but police would like to confirm their whereabouts, he said.

A man whose family member is one of the six people missing says his family are waiting for news.

Jared Pender, of Pauanui, said his family member was running around telling everyone to go before the slip, and now she was among those missing.

"The family was called this morning at 10am and was told that it’s pretty much just a recovery now. That was a bit crap, but that’s unfortunately life and how much it can change in a split second."

Independent review

Tauranga Mayor Mahe Drysdale said initial indications were that there may have been a small slip early on Thursday and some people were able to move away from the area.

How much warning there was would be addressed at a later date, but the focus right now was on the rescue response, he said.

An independent review into "all aspects leading up to" the landslide had been ordered yesterday, Drysdale said.

"It is important that we have a clear and accurate understanding of the facts and events leading up to the landslide, so that we can ensure that the future safety of the community is appropriately safeguarded."

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said New Zealand was full of grief and what happened was an absolute tragedy. He spent yesterday morning with families of some of those missing.

Mr Luxon said he had seen neighbours and "friends of friends of friends" going to houses to help clear slips and debris and it was inspiring to see community members reaching out and supporting neighbours in tough times.

Rescuers were "deeply, deeply committed to doing everything they can to help find these loved ones", Mr Luxon said.

Fenz’s urban search and rescue teams worked through Thursday night in what is a complex and high-risk environment. A far-reaching cordon is in place in Mount Maunganui, which was closed following the slip.

Mount Maunganui local Robyn Leech, whose apartment overlooks the slip site, yesterday said the mood was eerie and sombre and the area was practically deserted, aside from search and rescue crews, police and security.

A group of about 50 people had gathered at the police cordon by 10.30am yesterday, concerned about the situation and looking for an update.

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell earlier said further slips at the campground where people remained missing were a "massive consideration".

Mr Mitchell said the risks were clear from how two firefighters died in a secondary slip in Auckland during Cyclone Gabrielle.

"That is a major safety concern and one that is being taken seriously."