Here be dragon-boaters

A dragon boat paddles across the waters of the Otago Harbour yesterday as part of the Otepoti Dragons’ "Give It A Go" event.

Coach and organiser Emily Funnell said about 40 prospective dragon-boaters gathered to try their hand at the sport.

Races involved paddling a boat adorned with a dragon’s head and tail, with a drummer and caller setting the pace for about 20 paddlers on board.

The sport, which originated in China, was growing in popularity, Ms Funnell said.

Dunedin had a history of dragon boating which had resumed about five years ago.

None of the boats paddled yesterday had the decorations, which were only added for racing, except some "scales" along the sides, she said.