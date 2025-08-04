New exhibition honours influential leader

Te Rūnaka o Ōtākou upoko Edward Ellison and Riki Te Mairaki Ellison Taiaroa Whānau Trust chairwoman Michelle Taiaroa admire a portrait of H.K. Taiaroa, the 19th-century Kāi Tahu rakatira (leader) and politician, ahead of a Dunedin Public Art Gallery exhibition on his life. The portrait was painted in 1901 by Gottfried Lindauer. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

An exhibition on a 19th-century Kāi Tahu leader is an opportunity to honour a man who contributed to the rich history of Ōtepoti and Ōtākou, organisers say.

Rakatira [leader] and politician Hōri Kerei (H.K.) Taiaroa, who died on this day 120 years ago, is the subject of a Dunedin Public Art Galley exhibition, combining archive materials and taonga tuku iho [heirlooms] with new and existing contemporary art.

Riki Te Mairaki Ellison Taiaroa Whānau Trust chairwoman Michelle Taiaroa said H.K. Taiaroa, also known as Huriwhenua, was a significant part of New Zealand’s history during a period of time which shaped the country.

"Just as significant is the magnificence of the man, in terms of his intellect, in terms of his selfless service," she said.

H.K. Taiaroa was likely born at Ōtākou in the 1830s and was known for his tireless efforts as a Southern Māori Member of Parliament and on the Legislative Council.

He was regarded as the godfather of Te Kerēme (the Ngāi Tahu Claim) and his records were key to settlement in 1998.

Ms Taiaroa (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha) was a descendant of H.K Taiaroa and said he was a prolific writer — his personal writings displayed in the exhibition included political speeches, records of iwi politics and his thoughts on an archaeological site near Lake Ellesmere.

He advocated for the borough council of the day to fund road works towards Taiaroa Head — "I think ‘oh good God, we’re still fighting to get one corner [of the road] funded," Ms Taiaroa said.

"In a great sense we have come a long way, and in another sense, we’re still having the same arguments around basic life-force stuff, water, environment.

"Without these things, we don’t exist well."

H.K. Taiaroa with his wife Tini Kerei Taiaroa and their grandchildren Tini Taiaroa Ellison and Ria Moheko Wineera, c.1900. PHOTO: HOCKEN COLLECTIONS

She hoped the exhibition could show the wider community Dunedin’s history went beyond being simply a Scottish city.

"The tapestry’s deeper than what we have — in a good way."

The exhibition was a collaboration between the trust, Dunedin Public Art Galley and Te Rūnaka o Ōtākou.

Ōtākou upoko Edward Ellison (Kai Tahu) said the exhibition was in honour of H.K Taiaroa’s work to bring justice to his people.

"Back then, it must have been a lonely, often, experience — we think it’s important here for the city, in Dunedin, in the region, to have the opportunity to learn and understand."

Since the claim settlement, the rūnaka had opportunity to use stories and art — such as the exhibit on H.K. Taiaroa — to bring "our history, our people to life again in the region", Mr Ellison said.

"It builds that pathway and I think it will hopefully be stronger for our future generations in the future to stand tall."

— "H.K. Taiaroa: ‘Kua marara hoki ngā mana o tōna kaha ki runga i te katoa"’ runs from today until November 23 at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

