Clayshooters take their shot at champs

Phil Harraway, of Fortrose, takes a shot during the Dunedin Clay Club’s Otago provincial championships yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Sharpshooters had a field day at the Dunedin Clay Club’s Otago provincial championships this weekend.

Several dozen shooters from a variety of grades competed at the Waldronville grounds, coming from as far north as Blenheim and as far south as Southland.

The competition also acted as a qualifying round for New Zealand selection to the world championships in Christchurch in March next year.

Dunedin Clay Club member Will Hay said torrential rain and mist made most of the Saturday a "washout", but yesterday’s weather turned for the good and provided "perfect" conditions for the shooters.

Many of the shooters had been practising with hundreds of rounds up to three or four days a week on the range, Mr Hay said.

"It shows. Like, the guys that come out here and practise all the time, they really excel at it."

He had moved from target shooting to claybird shooting because of the challenge of a moving target, Mr Hay said.

"We also do sporting and compact, which is simulated field shooting. So, the targets, instead of going straight out or across, they could be coming at you on funny angles.

"It’s more to simulate going out stalking for animals."

Duck shooters could also increase their skill set before their season began, Mr Hay said.

"Just try us out. It’s as expensive as you want to make it to get into it."

New Zealand representative Stuart Sutherland, of Invercargill, was the overall winner.

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz