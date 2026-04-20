Million-dollar ticket sold in Port Chalmers

A lucky punter won a million dollars in Saturday’s Lotto draw. It was sold at the Windsor On the Spot Express store in Port Chalmers. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

It was a lucky night for a Lotto player from Port Chalmers who won $1 million in Saturday’s draw.

The winning First Division ticket was sold at the Windsor On the Spot Express store.

The shop owner declined to comment.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, with a $5 million jackpot.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $700,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Windsor On the Spot Express was urged to check it as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App. — Allied Media