Reduction in vintage vehicle inspections celebrated

Waverley resident Colin Winter shows off his 1926 BSA Deluxe motorcycle and 1967 Wolseley 1100. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A Dunedin vintage car owner has welcomed rule changes under which his vehicles would be inspected half as often, but warns it could come with twice the scrutiny.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced on Thursday that, from September, warrant of fitness checks for light vehicles more than 40 years old, as well as certificate of fitness checks for privately owned heavy motorhome vehicles, would change from six-monthly inspections to once every year.

"Everyone loves spotting a beautifully kept vintage car out for a Sunday drive, and cruising around our beautiful country in a motorhome is a classic Kiwi dream," Mr Bishop said.

Vintage vehicle owner Colin Winter, of Waverley, said he was "quite pleased" with the changes, but preferred getting his vehicles checked twice each year.

The 79-year-old owned three vintage Wolseley cars, dating between 1900 and 1967, a 1926 BSA Deluxe motorcycle as well as a 1982 Honda.

He used the vehicles "quite regularly".

"I’m going to wonder, we’re going to get a 12-month warrant of fitness, how hard are they going to be on our vehicles?

"They’re going to look twice as hard at us."

Minor faults could become major faults in the additional six months between checks, Mr Winter said.

But getting the vehicles checked was "no hassle" and it was good for a second pair of eyes to give them a look.

He estimated there were a couple of hundred people in Dunedin who owned vintage vehicles, between 200 and 300 vehicles in total.

Wolseley Car Club NZ president and Lawrence resident Gordon Duthie and his 1966 Wolseley 6/110 MkII. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Lawrence Car Club and Wolseley Car Club NZ president Gordon Duthie said the New Zealand Federation of Motoring Clubs — which represented more than 140,000 classic and vintage car enthusiasts — had been instrumental in bringing about the change.

"Most small car clubs — including the Lawrence and Wolseley clubs — are members of the federation, and have been contributing to the federation’s work on this subject for some time.

"One element of that was a member survey last year that showed the sector had a $16.5 billion economic footprint, so anything that can be done to encourage vintage ownership and engagement should be welcomed."

Key to the change had been an analysis of vintage car safety and accident involvement, Mr Duthie said.

That had shown what "common sense" suggested, that collectable vehicles were far less likely to be involved in accidents and were better maintained than other cars.

"Almost universally these are cars that are loved, looked after and continually well maintained. They’re also driven less often.

"It’s very unusual for a vintage car not to pass its warrant of fitness, so a move to 12-monthly makes sense all round."

Mr Bishop said public support was "overwhelmingly in favour" of the changes.

A total of 13,242 submissions were received — 98% and 89% supported the changes to vintage light vehicle and private heavy motorhome inspections respectively.

The government would now review warrant of fitness and certificate of fitness frequency and inspection requirements for other light vehicles as part of the Land Transport Rules Reform Programme, Mr Bishop said.

