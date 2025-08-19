Second bait trial for cats in South

A feral cat eats a white-capped mollymawk on Auckland Island. Sausage meat laced with 1080 is being used in a trial to poison wild cats in parts of the South. PHOTO: STEPHEN BRADLEY / DOC

A promising new sausage bait for feral cats is being trialled in the Catlins.

Following trials in the St James Conservation Area in North Canterbury last year, and Macraes Flat earlier this year, the bait was dropped across the remote, 4969ha Maclennan Range of the Catlins Conservation Park last week.

Although the bait used the familiar 1080 (sodium fluoroacetate) as a toxin, the 18g sausage meat medium had been especially formulated to be "highly attractive" to feral cats, Doc national eradication manager Stephen Horn said.

"Results from the first trial in the St James Conservation Area (Lewis Pass) show the bait was highly effective at controlling feral cats within the study area. Full results from the Macraes Flat trial are still being analysed but preliminary results show 100% mortality of the 11 collared cats within the treatment area."

The bait was particularly effective against feral cats, as native species did not seem to be attracted to it, although it was also effective in eliminating stoats.

"The trials involve two applications of bait — the first without toxin to cue feral cats to the sausages and the second using sausages containing small amounts of 1080. They build on earlier research showing the sausage baits are highly attractive to feral cats and not attractive to most native species such as kiwi, or to deer."

Feral cats and stoats would be monitored using trail cameras.

Several cats had also been caught and fitted with GPS collars to monitor their movement and survival rate through the trial. A sample of baits would be monitored with cameras to observe and record all animals interacting with the sausage bait.

Mr Horn said the predations of feral cats were a serious issue across New Zealand and this latest trial would provide data to decide whether the new bait could be effective in targeting key predator-control areas as part of Doc’s predator-free 2050 initiative.

"The results of the trials will inform Doc’s application to the Ministry for Primary Industries and Environmental Protection Authority to register the meat bait.

"Once registered, Doc plans to use the bait to help remove feral cats from Auckland Island as part of an ambitious plan to eradicate all pests, including feral pigs and mice, from this large subantarctic nature reserve.

"These pests threaten hundreds of native species and have decimated albatross and other seabird populations on the island."

He said Doc would apply "normal pesticide precautions" for the Catlins test site during the trial.

