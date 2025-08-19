Disgruntled customer pulls fire alarm, forcing evacuation

A central Dunedin office building needed to be evacuated yesterday after a disgruntled customer pulled the fire alarm on his way out the door.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the premises in Princes St, at about 4.25pm yesterday.

A 31-year-old man inside the business was asked to leave after becoming argumentative with staff.

But before he left, the man activated the fire alarm, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The building was evacuated and fire and emergency crews were called.

The man was yet to be located and police were making enquiries, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police also stopped a vehicle in Quarry Rd, Mosgiel, at about 6.25pm yesterday.

It did not have any rear lights or a licence plate.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, recorded a breath alcohol level of 506mcg — more than twice the legal limit for adults.

He was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court for drink driving at a later date, Snr Sgt Bond said.

