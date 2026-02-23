Firefighters get stuck in to extrications

A person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after getting "stuck in a window" in the early hours of the morning in Queenstown.

Firefighters were on the scene for about 20 minutes after being alerted by a bystander just after 2am yesterday.

They reported "someone stuck in a window", a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said.

"I’m not sure as to the circumstances of why a person was in the window," she said.

"It was called in by someone who just saw it and who didn’t know the person."

The Queenstown brigade extricated the person from the window fairly quickly, she said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they responded with one ambulance.

The crew assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Lakes District Hospital in a moderate condition, she said.

It was not the only rescue operation firefighters mounted at the weekend.

— For more than 40 minutes, crews yesterday launched a "cat rescue" in Mornington, Dunedin, at 8am.

The owner of the feline had phoned the local fire station directly, the Fenz spokeswoman said.

Information was not available on where and how the cat was stuck, but it seemed to have taken a long time to free it.

"Cats get into some funny places, like under houses, behind hot water cylinders.

"It really depends where the little bugger decided to hide.

"If it’s up a tree, it’s usually a pretty quick job."

