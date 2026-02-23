Division over move-on powers

A person’s belongings lie next to a bench in George St, Dunedin. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Empowering police to move along beggars and rough sleepers would be "punishing the poor" and sweep Dunedin’s homelessness problem under the carpet, a city councillor says.

But another councillor says bad behaviour along the city’s main drag is "snowballing" and needs to be stopped.

The government announced yesterday it would empower police to issue move-on orders to deal with disorderly behaviour in public places.

Cr Mandy Mayhem.

The orders could be issued to people over 14 years old displaying disorderly, disruptive, threatening or intimidating behaviour; obstructing or impeding entry to a business; or breaching the peace.

They would also cover "all forms of begging", rough sleeping and "behaviour indicating an intent to inhabit a public place".

Cr Mandy Mayhem said she was "outraged" by the announcement.

"It’s irresponsible of the government to sweep the situation under the carpet by removing homeless people from our main streets.

"It’s not going to fix the problem at all — it’s ignoring it."

The situation was very tight for many people at present.

"I just don’t think punishing the poor is going to benefit anybody — least of all those people who are trying to scratch their way back."

She believed the changes would empower police to do what they wanted "even if people are not being a pest".

Brent Weatherall.

A city was only as good as the experience of its most vulnerable and leaders had a duty of care to all residents, Cr Mayhem said.

Cr Brent Weatherall said, as a George St retailer, he had become quite frustrated with people begging.

The street was "only getting worse".

"The problem of homelessness and bad behaviour on George St is snowballing, to be quite honest.

"I really think that there has to be some form of intervention somewhere."

It would be good for police to have another tool at their disposal to move along people who smoked cigarettes, drank alcohol and did drugs on a daily basis, Cr Weatherall said.

There needed to be a nice, family environment for people to enjoy the retail offerings in town and feel safe.

"I don’t want to put my store in the middle of the Bronx.

"I want to put it in the middle of a convivial space where people feel safe and welcomed."

The orders would require a person to leave an area for a period of up to 24 hours and move a reasonable distance away from it, as specified by the constable.

Breaching a move-on order would be punishable by a maximum $2000 fine or up to three months’ imprisonment.

Police would also be required to warn people it was an offence to breach the order unless they had a "reasonable excuse" for being there.

Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker said she had "very mixed feelings" about giving these powers to police.

"People have told me they feel intimidated by some behaviour when they go into our main street and can feel unsafe, so I can understand that this could be perceived as being helpful.

"I’m sure some retailers would feel pleased that police have been given these powers, as disruption can really affect everyone, not just shoppers but staff who work in these places too."

She questioned where people would be moved to.

The government should be looking at social welfare a lot harder, "not just at policing, which seems a last resort", Ms Barker said.

Otago Housing Alliance leader Aaron Hawkins said it was incredibly disappointing to see the government trying to address homelessness "simply by banning it".

It could take police away from far more important duties, he said.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said the changes were about public safety and providing front-line police with additional enforcement powers to ensure the public could both feel and be safe.

Every situation would be different, and some people may require support services, he said.

"Police have the expertise to assess and determine what support is required, if any — they do this every day."

He expected police would work closely with social services and housing providers as they developed guidance for the front-line.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said New Zealanders should not have to accept their city centres, particularly tourist hot spots, becoming "places of intimidation and dysfunction".

The changes are still to go through the legislative process.