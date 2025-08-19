Accused sportsman 'not type of person' to hurt baby

Photo: ODT files

A prominent sportsman accused of crushing a baby, causing more than a dozen broken ribs, is “not that type of person”, the child’s mother says.

The defendant, whose name is suppressed, is on trial before the Dunedin District Court charged with injuring with reckless disregard (and, alternatively, assault in a family relationship).

The Crown case is that the baby was subjected to significant force from a “squeezing or crushing” by the defendant in a moment of frustration, while the infant’s mother was at the gym in July 2023.

However, counsel Anne Stevens KC told the jury there was no evidence pointing to her client and highlighted the child’s low levels of vitamin-D which could have led to increased bone fragility.

The baby’s mother was interviewed by police in August that year, a recording of which was played in court this morning.

At the conclusion of the three-hour discussion, Detective Todd Balogh stressed he did not think the woman was a bad parent.

“I know [the baby] has been a difficult child since birth and I don’t think that whatever’s happened to him has been a deliberate or intentional act to try and hurt him but I think something has happened and I think [the defendant] has done something to him,” the officer said.

“He’s potentially sitting on the biggest secret he’s ever had.”

But the woman refused to accept the boy had been the victim of child abuse.

“I don’t believe at all [the defendant] has hurt him, whether it’s intentional or unintentional. He’s not that type of person at all . . . he wouldn’t be able to live with himself,” she said.

“You know when you have that gut feeling? I just know he hasn’t hurt him. It's just not his character."

Det Balogh told the mother scans showing the babies fractured ribs and collarbone had been sent to Starship Hospital for a second opinion.

Experts there opined the injuries were “almost certainly the result of abusive trauma”, he said.

But the woman said the only explanation she could muster was that she may have rolled on the infant in her sleep-deprived state as they co-slept.

She told police she had been crying for days as she racked her brain over how the boy’s severe injuries could have been caused.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

The court heard, the mother had taken her baby to the doctor when she heard a popping sound in his chest.

She was then referred to the hospital where the full extent of the injuries was uncovered.

The woman said her infant had struggled with wind, constipation and sleep issues since birth but his symptoms of distress had been inconsistent.

Even after the alleged assault by the defendant, she said the child did not seem any more unsettled than usual.

The trial will hear from a variety of medical experts.

The Crown told the jury their evidence would underscore the fact that the injuries could not have been caused accidentally.

But Mrs Stevens said experts called by the defence would show there were alternative explanations for the baby’s injuries.

The trial continues.