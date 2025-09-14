Five confirmed safe after Roaring Meg callout

The Kawarau Gorge where Roaring Meg joins the Kawarau River near Cromwell. File photo

Five people who were believed to be in distress in the water near Cromwell have been confirmed safe this afternoon.

Police said they received a report of five people - one kayaker and four bodyboarders - in need of assistance at Roaring Meg about 1.50pm.

Search and rescue teams were deployed to the area but were stood down as the group were seen to not be in distress shortly after.

"The group have been spoken to by police and they are safe and well."