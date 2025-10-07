Central Otago towns hit with boil water notices

The notices are in force for Omakau and Ophir.

Two Central Otago towns have been slapped with a boil water notice as their treatment plant struggles to cope after heavy rain.

The notices are in force for Omakau and Ophir from 5pm tonight.

Drinking water tankers will be parked at Deaker Street near Omakau School and Swindon Street opposite the Ophir Community Pool.

The Central Otago District Council said in a statement heavy rain over the past few days "has impacted on the treatment plant's ability to produce clean water".

Residents and visitors were urged to boil all water used for drinking, food preparation and cooking, and cleaning your teeth until further notice.

"Bring water to a rolling boil and boil for at least a minute, then allow it to cool naturally.

"We will advise when water conditions improve, and the boil water notice can be removed."

A conserve water notice would remain in place for the Ranfurly and Naseby communities the reservoir storage recovered to normal operating levels.

- Allied Media