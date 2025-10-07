Show starts shearing sports season

Brett Roberts competes in the Merino Shears events in Alexandra at the weekend. PHOTOS: IMAGE-CENTRAL.CO.NZ

More than 130 competitors from New Zealand, Australia, Wales and South Africa converged on Alexandra’s Molyneux Stadium on Friday and Saturday for the Merino Shears, the first of 57 shows on the Shearing Sports New Zealand calendar for the season.

Mataura shearer Brett Roberts secured a place in the New Zealand team after placing second in the open shearing final on Saturday.

New South Wales farmer-shearer Jamie Boothman won the title.

Two-time world woolhandling champion Joel Henare, from Gisborne but based in Motueka, started his 20th season in the open woolhandling class by winning the Alexandra open woolhandling title a fifth time.

Defending champion Pagan Rimene, of Alexandra, was the runner-up.

It was Henare’s 144th Open win and lined him up for a 15th transtasman test in three weeks.

Joel Henare competes in Merino Shears events in Alexandra at the weekend.

The senior shearing final (four sheep each) was won by 26-year-old Western Australia-based Tawhaarangi Taylor, from Ohakune, who planned to defend the national winter comb senior title at Waimate this weekend.

Dre Roberts, brother of Brett Roberts, was second, beaten by about five and a-half points.

The first winner of the new season was 19-year-old Zoe Meikle, of Oamaru, claiming the novice woolhandling title on Friday.

Later, she made up a family team with father Justin Meikle (open shearing), brother Tye (senior shearing), and mum Renee (open woolhandling), competing for McSkimming Shearing.

They finished ninth of 18 in the shearing and woolhandling team events.

On Saturday, the junior woolhandling final provided a first win for 23-year-old Mady Little, from Balclutha but living in Alexandra.

— Allied Media