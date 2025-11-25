'He's clever': Ex-Otago mayor impresses on The Chase

Former Central Otago District mayor Tim Cadogan appears on The Chase New Zealand last night. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

We all know Tim Cadogan as the former Central Otago District mayor.

But last night, many across Otago learnt the 60-year-old once played a lead role in an Alexandra production of The Full Monty, he can dance (well, sort of) and he can take on one of the world’s top quizzers — The Chase New Zealand’s Anne Hegerty — and win.

The Governess was most inspired by his talk about The Full Monty and asked if he would watch if she did the full monty.

‘‘Can you imagine me doing the full monty? Let’s just say the audience would see a whole new side of me,’’ she said.

Possibly trying his luck at a bit of flattery, Mr Cadogan said he was up for being in the audience for her performance.

In the cash-builder, he only answered two questions incorrectly and raised $16,000.

The chaser offered him $50,000 as the higher offer, but his conservative nature prompted him to go for the ‘‘sensible’’ option.

‘‘My wife always says pride comes before a fall, so I’m going to go $16,000.’’

He answered all questions correctly in the chase, meaning Hegerty failed to catch him.

It was at that point that Mr Cadogan did a few celebratory dance moves on national television, before the chaser said: ‘‘he’s clever’’.

His chase added to his team’s overall total of $44,000.

As is usually the case though, Mr Cadogan and his team were caught by Hegerty in the final chase, with plenty of time to spare.

He and the other contestants went home penniless, bar a little more prominence in New Zealand society.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz