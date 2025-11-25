$5m enviro fund plan if gold mine goes ahead

Tamah Alley.

Central Otago conservation projects could be $5 million better off if a Bendigo gold mine project gets under way but opponents are not impressed, labelling it a sad day for the environment and the community.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) yesterday accepted Santana Minerals Ltd’s application for its Bendigo-Ophir gold project, paving the way for it to move into the assessment phase of the fast-track approvals legislation.

Santana chief executive Damian Spring said the decision marked a key step forward in the project.

In the documents available on the government’s Fast-track website, Santana acknowledged the project would have adverse effects on ‘‘some terrestrial ecological values’’ but proposed measures to mitigate, compensate or offset those effects.

It also proposed a Bendigo-Ophir gold project biodiversity and heritage enhancement fund, which would provide $500,000 plus GST for every year of gold production, up to a maximum of 10 years, to the local Department of Conservation office.

The fund would contribute to improving ecological outcomes for cushionfield habitat and/or other threatened or at-risk species within the Dunstan ecological district and enhance heritage values outside the consent area within Central Otago, the report said.

In a statement, mining opposition group Sustainable Tarras said the decision was no surprise and it was upset by the government’s decision to include the mine in the fast-track legislation.

‘‘This is a sad day for our environment and for our community . . . We are extremely concerned about the long-term impacts, risk, liability and perpetual damage this project will bring to Central Otago and to our local community, all of which is unsuited to a fast-tracked decision.

‘‘It has been clear from the outset that Santana will bypass the local community and show disregard for our environment. This project is a big risk for New Zealand and there is too much to lose in getting this wrong.’’

Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley said while it was a significant step it did not diminish the need for ‘‘rigorous environmental scrutiny’’.

‘‘Bendigo’s gold-mining heritage is an important part of Central Otago’s story, but history alone cannot justify development without clear safeguards,’’ Mrs Alley said.

Residents could stay informed on the process through the Fast-track website.

‘‘This transparency will be essential for the project to establish public confidence in its ability to deliver long-term sustainability for Central Otago.’’

Mr Spring said he was pleased with how the submission had progressed.

‘‘We’ve taken a careful and thorough approach in preparing our fast-track application, ensuring it aligns closely with the EPA’s [Environmental Protection Authority] procedural requirements. While it’s not uncommon for applications to go through resubmission, we’re pleased with how our submission has progressed to date

— a reflection of the effort and diligence behind it.’’

