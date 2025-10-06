Central Otago areas advised to conserve water

Ranfurly, Naseby and Omakau residents are advised to conserve water Photo: Getty Images

Ranfurly has been added to areas in Central Otago advised to conserve water following heavy rain at the weekend.

The district council said in a statement at 11am today that water quality in several areas has been affected and its treatment plants were unable to produce clean water.

Ranfurly has now been placed under a conserve water notice. Naseby and Omakau remain under notices issued yesterday.

The council said there are signs of improvement, particularly in Ranfurly, where the water was starting to clear.

"Our contractor is working hard to restore normal operations and we are confident that clean water production will resume soon.

"In the meantime, please reduce your water use as much as possible to help preserve stored supplies.

"Please help us spread the word by sharing this message with neighbours, friends and whānau."

The council thanked the public for its support and understanding.

- Allied Media