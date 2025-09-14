Sunday, 14 September 2025

Two injured in North Dunedin crash

    By Tim Scott
    Tow trucks load up two cars following the crash in Malvern St. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Two people were injured when a car hit a parked vehicle before crashing into a fence in North Dunedin this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were alerted to the crash, in Malvern St, about 5.30am.

    A car had hit another parked car before crashing into a fence.

    Two firetrucks were dispatched.

    Crews assisted with initial first aid and scene safety until the vehicles could be towed.

    No one was trapped, the spokesman said.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance.

    Two people, one in a moderate condition and one in a minor condition, were treated at the scene.

     

