Two injured in North Dunedin crash

Two people were injured when a car hit a parked vehicle before crashing into a fence in North Dunedin this morning.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were alerted to the crash, in Malvern St, about 5.30am.
A car had hit another parked car before crashing into a fence.
Two firetrucks were dispatched.
Crews assisted with initial first aid and scene safety until the vehicles could be towed.
No one was trapped, the spokesman said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance.
Two people, one in a moderate condition and one in a minor condition, were treated at the scene.