One person seriously injured in Queenstown incident

One person has been located with serious injuries after police responded to an incident near Queenstown this evening.
- Have you seen anything? Email: odt.online@odt.co.nz
Police were called to the intersection of Moke Lake Rd and Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd at about 6.15pm.
The road is currently closed while emergency services are in attendance.
There will be an increased police presence in the area while inquiries are ongoing.