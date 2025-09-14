One person seriously injured in Queenstown incident

The incident occurred on the intersection of Moke Lake Rd and Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd. Image: Google Maps

One person has been located with serious injuries after police responded to an incident near Queenstown this evening.

Police were called to the intersection of Moke Lake Rd and Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd at about 6.15pm.

The road is currently closed while emergency services are in attendance.

There will be an increased police presence in the area while inquiries are ongoing.