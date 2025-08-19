Attempted u-turn ends with five-car crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Dunedin mother set off a chain reaction of car crashes after an attempted u-turn went sideways.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of Queen and Duke Sts, at about 3.20pm yesterday.
A 45-year-old woman had performed a u-turn in front of a vehicle being driven by a 63-year-old man, who hit the side of her car.
This caused her car to spin around and collide with two other parked cars — which then shunted one of them forward into a third parked vehicle, Snr Sgt Bond said.
In the car with the woman was her 12-year-old son.
They were taken to Dunedin hospital by family members to be assessed.
Neither were injured and no alcohol was involved, Snr Sgt Bond said.