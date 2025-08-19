Attempted u-turn ends with five-car crash

A Dunedin mother set off a chain reaction of car crashes after an attempted u-turn went sideways.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of Queen and Duke Sts, at about 3.20pm yesterday.

A 45-year-old woman had performed a u-turn in front of a vehicle being driven by a 63-year-old man, who hit the side of her car.

This caused her car to spin around and collide with two other parked cars — which then shunted one of them forward into a third parked vehicle, Snr Sgt Bond said.

In the car with the woman was her 12-year-old son.

They were taken to Dunedin hospital by family members to be assessed.

Neither were injured and no alcohol was involved, Snr Sgt Bond said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz