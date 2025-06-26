Texts and emails help sink illegal Southland fishing ring

Bluff oysters. Photo: ODT Files

Text and emails helped uncover an illegal seafood black market in Southland which has resulted in fines of almost $37,000.

Commercial fishers Michael Noel Hawke (61), Stuart Teiwi Ryan (48) and Peter George Fletcher (32) were sentenced in the Invercargill District Court after pleading guilty to multiple charges under the Fisheries Act.

Another man, Duncan William Davis (39) was sentenced on two charges for illegally selling a large amount of kina, some pāua and blue cod, following a successful prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Mr Hawke was fined $6000, Mr Ryan $13,000, Mr Fletcher $3900, and Mr Davis $14,000.

The prosecution was part of a larger 2023 investigation into illegal sales of kina, pāua, crayfish, blue cod and oysters.

Fishery Officers gathered evidence of the illegal sales by studying seafood landing records and electronic communications between the fishers, black-market suppliers and potential buyers, MPI said in a statement.

The electronic communications included text messages, emails, and messages on other platforms.

“Our investigation found Mr Hawke sold about 1000 dredge oysters during the 2023 season that were not part of his allowable commercial take. They were his allowable recreational take and should have been in his landing report," Fisheries New Zealand district manager Greg Forbes said.

“Based on 2023 prices of $37 a dozen, the oysters were valued at more than $3,000. Bluff is the only wild oyster fishery in the world and selling fish illegally has a serious effect on sustainability.”

The investigation found a deckhand aboard the fishing vessel was also selling his allowable recreational catch.

“Mr Ryan was found to have sold 114 crayfish and about 40 blue cod. Crayfish retails at about $140 a kg and blue cod $75 a kg. Mr Ryan made around $2,250 in illegal earnings.

“Most commercial fishers follow the rules because they want their fishery to remain sustainable into the future – black-market sales of recreational catch is a slap in the face to the majority of commercial fishers who do the right thing.”

Electronic evidence found Mr Davis, who is not a commercial fisher, sold seafood including up to 400 punnets of kina roe, some pāua and blue cod on the black market he had either caught, or bought from Mr Ryan to resell.

“This was up to $5000 of kina that was sold illegally and finfish valued at about $2000. This was deliberate and the motivation was simply to make money.”

Fishery Officers found the third commercial fisher, Mr Fletcher, sold about 200 dredge oysters illegally on about six occasions. - APL